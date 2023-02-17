Market cap of General Mills Inc. [GIS] reaches 43.78B – now what?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] traded at a low on 02/16/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.11. The company report on February 6, 2023 that General Mills to Webcast Presentation at CAGNY Conference on Feb. 21, 2023.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening and Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Feb. 21, 2023. A webcast of the live presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. CT, and a replay of the event will be available at www.generalmills.com/investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2648966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Mills Inc. stands at 1.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $43.78 billion, with 595.90 million shares outstanding and 584.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2648966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $85 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.44, while it was recorded at 75.65 for the last single week of trading, and 76.96 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 6.47%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $34,265 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,457,571, which is approximately 9.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,009,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.55 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 780 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 30,047,757 shares. Additionally, 670 investors decreased positions by around 24,281,185 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 401,865,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,194,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,552,295 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,828,204 shares during the same period.