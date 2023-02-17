Market cap of Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] reaches 4.68B – now what?

Freedom Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: FRHC] closed the trading session at $79.00 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.6491, while the highest price level was $82.07. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Freedom Holding Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Investment Bank Maxim Group to Expand U.S. Presence.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Acquisition will expand capital markets, research, and investment banking capabilities.

Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), a diversified multi-national financial services firm, announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Maxim Group LLC and its registered investment advisory affiliate Maxim Financial Advisors LLC (together “Maxim Group”), for a combination of cash and common stock. Including deferred payments and retention bonuses, the total consideration for the acquisition will be approximately $400 million (USD). Freedom continues its strategy of acquisitions following its 2020 purchase of Prime Executions, Inc., an institutional trading firm with operations on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange which was recently approved to conduct investment banking and equity capital market businesses under Freedom Capital Markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.69 percent and weekly performance of 24.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 154.01K shares, FRHC reached to a volume of 3700311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freedom Holding Corp. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.33.

FRHC stock trade performance evaluation

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.21. With this latest performance, FRHC shares gained by 27.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.41 for Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.44, while it was recorded at 66.73 for the last single week of trading, and 54.16 for the last 200 days.

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.29 and a Gross Margin at +84.37. Freedom Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82.

Freedom Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Freedom Holding Corp. [FRHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 1.00% of FRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 103,824, which is approximately 10.889% of the company’s market cap and around 71.58% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 million in FRHC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.32 million in FRHC stock with ownership of nearly 10.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freedom Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Freedom Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:FRHC] by around 132,842 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 98,737 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 388,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRHC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,490 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 68,732 shares during the same period.