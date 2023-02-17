Market cap of Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] reaches 57.82M – now what?

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APLT] gained 17.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.17 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Applied Therapeutics Announces Positive Sorbitol Reduction Data From the Ongoing Phase 3 INSPIRE Trial in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency.

The ongoing Phase 3 INSPIRE trial is evaluating the effect of AT-007 vs. placebo in patients with SORD Deficiency on sorbitol reduction as well as clinical outcomes in approximately 50 patients age 16-55 in the US and Europe.

AT-007 reduced sorbitol by a mean of 52%, or approximately 16,000 ng/ml, over a 90 day period, which was highly statistically significant vs. placebo (p<0.001). Applied Therapeutics Inc. represents 48.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.82 million with the latest information. APLT stock price has been found in the range of $1.01 to $1.18. If compared to the average trading volume of 248.73K shares, APLT reached a trading volume of 5076444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $16 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for APLT stock

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, APLT shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9611, while it was recorded at 1.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0811 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.63.

Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Therapeutics Inc. [APLT]

There are presently around $23 million, or 57.10% of APLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLT stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 4,775,484, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,050,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 million in APLT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.48 million in APLT stock with ownership of nearly -7.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APLT] by around 2,226,953 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,990,794 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,492,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,709,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 483,577 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,669 shares during the same period.