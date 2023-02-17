Market cap of 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] reaches 3.17B – now what?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $15.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 815,000, a 14% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 775,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 40,000.

Third Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $261.4 Million, a 73% Increase Year-Over-Year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. represents 195.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.17 billion with the latest information. ONEM stock price has been found in the range of $15.23 to $15.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 2997937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $18.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ONEM stock

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 15.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.55 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $2,713 million, or 79.80% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,071,447, which is approximately 4.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 13,612,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.96 million in ONEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $204.89 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 35,841,430 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 27,019,385 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 113,914,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,775,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,235,624 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,168 shares during the same period.