Market Analysts see Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gaining to $148. Time to buy?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] price plunged by -6.89 percent to reach at -$9.84. The company report on February 14, 2023 that UPDATE – Zscaler Announces Industry-First, Integrated SaaS Supply Chain Security Capabilities with the Acquisition of Canonic Security.

New Capabilities Further Expand the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™Data Protection Set of Services Enabling Enterprises to Protect Data Being Accessed Through Third-Party Applications and Integrations.

A sum of 3616303 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. Zscaler Inc. shares reached a high of $138.505 and dropped to a low of $132.90 until finishing in the latest session at $132.93.

The one-year ZS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.87. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $170.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 74.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.95 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.55, while it was recorded at 135.93 for the last single week of trading, and 146.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.70. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 53.36%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,995 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,183,936, which is approximately 3.062% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,305,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $838.17 million in ZS stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $634.64 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 155.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 10,601,996 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 9,393,172 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 47,674,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,670,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,423 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,019 shares during the same period.