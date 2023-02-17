Market Analysts see Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] slipped around -0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.87 at the close of the session, down -1.10%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Tapestry, Inc. Delivers Record Second Quarter Earnings and Raises Fiscal 2023 Earnings Outlook.

Delivered Revenue of Over $2.0 Billion, Consistent with the Company’s Outlook for the Holiday Quarter.

Achieved Diluted EPS of $1.36, Outperforming Expectations Driven by Stronger Margins.

Tapestry Inc. stock is now 17.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $45.335 and lowest of $44.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.48, which means current price is +17.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3287090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $49.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On December 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 37 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.32, while it was recorded at 45.00 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 12.25%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $9,942 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,478,112, which is approximately -0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,650,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.22 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $673.9 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 15,686,660 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 21,172,407 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 184,709,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,568,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,581,754 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 8,733,726 shares during the same period.