Market Analysts see NexImmune Inc. [NEXI] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

NexImmune Inc. [NASDAQ: NEXI] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, up 46.37%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that NexImmune Announces Data Showing AIM ACT T cells Enhance the Response to Bispecific T cell Engager Therapy at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

Tumor Associated Antigen (TAA)-specific AIM ACT CD8 T cells are superior to polyclonal peripheral blood CD4 T cells, naïve CD8 T cells, and bulk CD8 T cells as effectors of BiTE-mediated killing in vivo.

NexImmune Inc. stock is now 146.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEXI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.814 and lowest of $0.546 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.91, which means current price is +150.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 258.48K shares, NEXI reached a trading volume of 62380889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXI shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NexImmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NexImmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NEXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexImmune Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has NEXI stock performed recently?

NexImmune Inc. [NEXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.99. With this latest performance, NEXI shares gained by 64.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3552, while it was recorded at 0.4387 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0338 for the last 200 days.

NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -707.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.48.

NexImmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for NexImmune Inc. [NEXI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 30.30% of NEXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXI stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 1,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 925,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in NEXI stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $0.48 million in NEXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexImmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in NexImmune Inc. [NASDAQ:NEXI] by around 1,714,685 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,552,109 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 741,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,008,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,022,627 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,542,781 shares during the same period.