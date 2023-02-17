Market Analysts see Linde plc [LIN] gaining to $330. Time to buy?

Linde plc [NYSE: LIN] plunged by -$9.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $327.76 during the day while it closed the day at $323.50. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Full-Year Highlights.

Linde plc stock has also loss -2.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIN stock has declined by -2.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.54% and lost -0.82% year-on date.

The market cap for LIN stock reached $159.59 billion, with 497.19 million shares outstanding and 491.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 3204331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Linde plc [LIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $373.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Linde plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Linde plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde plc is set at 6.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LIN stock trade performance evaluation

Linde plc [LIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, LIN shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Linde plc [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.51, while it was recorded at 331.23 for the last single week of trading, and 306.56 for the last 200 days.

Linde plc [LIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde plc [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17.

Linde plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Linde plc [LIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde plc go to 10.14%.

Linde plc [LIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $126,298 million, or 85.80% of LIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,650,053, which is approximately 0.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,518,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.2 billion in LIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.34 billion in LIN stock with ownership of nearly -1.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Linde plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 776 institutional holders increased their position in Linde plc [NYSE:LIN] by around 14,108,531 shares. Additionally, 633 investors decreased positions by around 18,336,231 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 357,966,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,411,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIN stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,189 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,300,141 shares during the same period.