Market Analysts see Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $42.72 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call March 2 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now 6.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $43.72 and lowest of $42.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.53, which means current price is +9.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 2960831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $49.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $61, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on DELL stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 66 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.00, while it was recorded at 42.93 for the last single week of trading, and 42.18 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 2.96%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $8,204 million, or 82.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,573,498, which is approximately -1.666% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 19,217,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $820.99 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $694.39 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 19,639,113 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 20,032,588 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 152,375,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,047,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,304 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,798,928 shares during the same period.