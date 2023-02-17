Market Analysts see Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] falling to $23. Time to buy?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] loss -3.99% on the last trading session, reaching $20.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Corebridge Financial Names Lisa Longino Chief Investment Officer.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that Lisa Longino has been named Chief Investment Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Longino will report to Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Corebridge Financial.

“We are excited to welcome Lisa Longino, a recognized leader in managing insurance company investment portfolios, to Corebridge Financial as Chief Investment Officer,” said Hogan. “Corebridge maintains a high-quality asset portfolio and differentiated investment partnership capabilities, and we look forward to Lisa bringing her experience in dynamically managing investment portfolios across a variety of economic cycles along with her expertise in asset allocation, portfolio risk and external investment manager oversight.”.

Corebridge Financial Inc. represents 645.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.38 billion with the latest information. CRBG stock price has been found in the range of $20.54 to $21.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 3475481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $26.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Corebridge Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.75 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.73, while it was recorded at 21.37 for the last single week of trading.

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.13. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]

There are presently around $3,154 million, or 22.70% of CRBG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 63,855,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 78.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,048,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.2 million in CRBG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $129.27 million in CRBG stock with ownership of nearly 28.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corebridge Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE:CRBG] by around 32,379,705 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 22,633,002 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 97,370,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,383,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,951,480 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,510,631 shares during the same period.