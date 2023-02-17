Market Analysts see Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: CIFR] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.89 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Cipher Mining Announces January 2023 Operational Update.

Cipher Mining Produces 343 Bitcoin and Achieves New All-Time High Hash Rate Capacity of 4.3 EH/s in January 2023.

Cipher Mining Inc. represents 247.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $469.36 million with the latest information. CIFR stock price has been found in the range of $1.65 to $2.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 3126291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for CIFR stock

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.75. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 86.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0433, while it was recorded at 1.6270 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4423 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.45.

Cipher Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cipher Mining Inc. [CIFR]

There are presently around $23 million, or 11.10% of CIFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,000,819, which is approximately -0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,948,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 million in CIFR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.66 million in CIFR stock with ownership of nearly -4.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Cipher Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:CIFR] by around 2,475,056 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 16,867,900 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,916,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,426,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIFR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,478 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,503,369 shares during the same period.