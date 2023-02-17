Market Analysts see Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] surged by $2.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.9421 during the day while it closed the day at $26.92. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2022 Q4 Financial Results.

Q4 Diluted EPS of $0.61 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.68.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock has also gained 10.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLMN stock has inclined by 15.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.15% and gained 33.80% year-on date.

The market cap for BLMN stock reached $2.39 billion, with 89.19 million shares outstanding and 83.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 3738199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BLMN stock trade performance evaluation

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 13.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.70 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 25.03 for the last single week of trading, and 21.00 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.96 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 195.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 0.08%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,510 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,908,086, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,823,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.45 million in BLMN stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $97.34 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 57.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 12,222,293 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 12,874,515 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 68,149,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,245,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,690,226 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,637 shares during the same period.