Market Analysts see Amgen Inc. [AMGN] falling to $260. Time to buy?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] price plunged by -2.43 percent to reach at -$5.85. The company report on February 9, 2023 that AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2023 SVB SECURITIES GLOBAL BIOPHARMA CONFERENCE.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Susan Sweeney, senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

A sum of 3290346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. Amgen Inc. shares reached a high of $239.01 and dropped to a low of $234.04 until finishing in the latest session at $234.22.

The one-year AMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.27. The average equity rating for AMGN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $261.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $234, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on AMGN stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 257 to 279.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.32 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.95, while it was recorded at 240.29 for the last single week of trading, and 252.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amgen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AMGN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.07%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95,865 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,514,640, which is approximately 3.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,065,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.26 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.95 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,129 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 24,317,096 shares. Additionally, 1,115 investors decreased positions by around 26,481,280 shares, while 343 investors held positions by with 358,497,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,296,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,767,119 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,704 shares during the same period.