Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is 7.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.57%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Lowe’s Announces Partnership with Iconic Klein Tools Brand.

Lowe’s Will Offer a Full Range of Klein Tools Products, Serving More Trades than Ever Before.

Today Lowe’s and Klein Tools, an American tool manufacturer since 1857, announced a partnership that will bring a significant presence for the iconic tool brand to the electrical and tool departments at Lowe’s. As a result, Lowe’s will offer the widest selection of Klein Tools products anywhere in the home improvement retail channel.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock dropped by -6.18%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.81. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.33 billion, with 618.00 million shares outstanding and 604.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 2478666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $234.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $237, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 5.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 25.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.54, while it was recorded at 213.14 for the last single week of trading, and 197.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97,529 million, or 78.40% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,149,370, which is approximately -1.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,534,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.53 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.49 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,018 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 17,230,775 shares. Additionally, 1,063 investors decreased positions by around 24,960,900 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 413,529,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,721,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,674,273 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,950,111 shares during the same period.