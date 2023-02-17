Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] moved up 1.08: Why It’s Important

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] jumped around 0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.25 at the close of the session, up 1.08%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Lithium Americas Announces Initial Closing of $650 Million Investment from General Motors.

“The beginning of construction at Thacker Pass is imminent following last week’s favorable ruling on the Record of Decision and the closing of GM’s initial investment,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “GM’s investment is a landmark transaction that will help put millions of drivers into electric vehicles while creating jobs and a strong and secure U.S. supply chain for EV raw materials.”.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock is now 33.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAC Stock saw the intraday high of $25.89 and lowest of $24.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.39, which means current price is +43.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 2812186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $36.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has LAC stock performed recently?

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.06, while it was recorded at 24.76 for the last single week of trading, and 24.48 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 52.10 and a Current Ratio set at 52.10.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]

There are presently around $839 million, or 24.10% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 6,721,682, which is approximately 66.716% of the company’s market cap and around 16.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,279,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.81 million in LAC stocks shares; and HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., currently with $77.31 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 7,493,927 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 4,098,179 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 21,621,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,213,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,003,360 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,777 shares during the same period.