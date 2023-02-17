LHC Group Inc. [LHCG] Revenue clocked in at $2.31 billion, up 4.35% YTD: What’s Next?

LHC Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LHCG] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $168.72. The company report on February 16, 2023 that UFP Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Otter Tail to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent UFP Industries Inc. (NASD: UFPI) will replace LHC Group Inc. (NASD: LHCG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Otter Tail Corp.

(NASD: OTTR) will replace UFP Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 23. S&P 500 constituent UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is acquiring LHC Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2646095 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LHC Group Inc. stands at 1.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.24%.

The market cap for LHCG stock reached $5.03 billion, with 30.57 million shares outstanding and 29.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 414.20K shares, LHCG reached a trading volume of 2646095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LHC Group Inc. [LHCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LHCG shares is $173.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LHCG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for LHC Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $209 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for LHC Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LHC Group Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has LHCG stock performed recently?

LHC Group Inc. [LHCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, LHCG shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for LHC Group Inc. [LHCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.39, while it was recorded at 166.46 for the last single week of trading, and 163.34 for the last 200 days.

LHC Group Inc. [LHCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LHC Group Inc. [LHCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.89 and a Gross Margin at +37.15. LHC Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17.

LHC Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for LHC Group Inc. [LHCG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHC Group Inc. go to -1.76%.

Insider trade positions for LHC Group Inc. [LHCG]

There are presently around $4,557 million, or 87.90% of LHCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHCG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,625,841, which is approximately 3.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,919,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.5 million in LHCG stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $209.44 million in LHCG stock with ownership of nearly 589.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LHC Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in LHC Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LHCG] by around 4,904,963 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 4,101,516 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 18,004,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,010,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHCG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 976,397 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,502 shares during the same period.