Lennar Corporation [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $33.67 billion, up 11.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] loss -2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $101.30 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Quarterra Announces the Opening of Emblem Riverside Apartments.

Garden-style community brings 320 new homes to Douglasville, Ga.

Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville.

Lennar Corporation represents 287.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.46 billion with the latest information. LEN stock price has been found in the range of $100.355 to $101.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2422498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $108.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $92 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $116, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.27.

Trading performance analysis for LEN stock

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.25, while it was recorded at 103.06 for the last single week of trading, and 83.28 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +27.31. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $24,532 million, or 98.20% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,212,757, which is approximately 0.83% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 25,775,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 18,692,689 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 20,884,743 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 202,591,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,169,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,520,074 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,166 shares during the same period.