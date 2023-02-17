LendingClub Corporation [LC] Is Currently -3.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] loss -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $10.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2023 that LendingClub to Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, announced that its Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14 from 3:15 – 3:55 PM EST.

LendingClub Corporation represents 105.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. LC stock price has been found in the range of $10.005 to $10.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 2682629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $12.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on LC stock. On December 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LC shares from 50 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for LC stock

LendingClub Corporation [LC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.05 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 10.08 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50.

LendingClub Corporation [LC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LendingClub Corporation [LC]

There are presently around $887 million, or 84.10% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,214,601, which is approximately 8.416% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,188,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.29 million in LC stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $78.92 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly -8.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 14,217,381 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 11,648,417 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 62,372,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,238,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,253 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,683,722 shares during the same period.