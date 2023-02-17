Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] is 14.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 0.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.10. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Philips recognized as top innovator for 10th consecutive year.

Ingenia Ambition MR.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2916831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for PHG stock reached $15.53 billion, with 885.33 million shares outstanding and 880.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, PHG reached a trading volume of 2916831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $31.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56.

How has PHG stock performed recently?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, PHG shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 16.98 for the last single week of trading, and 18.11 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 16,733,121 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 28,105,658 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 34,807,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,645,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,631,792 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 12,015,051 shares during the same period.