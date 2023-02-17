Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] is 7.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $22.73 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Results and Provides 2023 Guidance.

Increased FFO, as adjusted, per share by 29% on a year-over-year basis Leased 4.9 million square feet in 2022 at 12.6% comparable blended cash leasing spreads Increased ABR per square foot to $20.02 Lowered leverage to 5.2x, an all-time low for KRG Company provides initial 2023 outlook.

Kite Realty Group Trust represents 219.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.93 billion with the latest information. KRG stock price has been found in the range of $22.17 to $23.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 2429923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $24.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on KRG stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KRG shares from 27 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for KRG stock

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, KRG shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.41, while it was recorded at 22.31 for the last single week of trading, and 20.04 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

There are presently around $5,004 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,115,662, which is approximately 0.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,713,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.11 million in KRG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $329.43 million in KRG stock with ownership of nearly -26.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kite Realty Group Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE:KRG] by around 15,578,830 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,389,965 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 193,195,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,164,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,694,009 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 479,544 shares during the same period.