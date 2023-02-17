JP Morgan slashes price target on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] – find out why.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.89 during the day while it closed the day at $25.75. The company report on February 13, 2023 that ZTO Express to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Mar 15, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, on March 15, 2023, post U.S. market trading time.

ZTO’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock has also loss -8.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZTO stock has inclined by 15.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.94% and lost -4.17% year-on date.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $22.10 billion, with 809.73 million shares outstanding and 616.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 2673523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZTO stock trade performance evaluation

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.20. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.55, while it was recorded at 26.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.35 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.64.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $240,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 22.90%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,820 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 41,632,809, which is approximately 7.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,968,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.68 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $435.97 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 6.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 35,827,219 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 25,291,094 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 203,742,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,860,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,893,689 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,065,454 shares during the same period.