JMP Securities lifts Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] closed the trading session at $18.97 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.73, while the highest price level was $19.53. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Independence Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Introduces Full Year 2023 Guidance.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (“IRT”) (NYSE: IRT), a multifamily apartment REIT, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and introduced its full year 2023 guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.51 percent and weekly performance of -0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, IRT reached to a volume of 3660234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $20.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IRT stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IRT shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 135.44.

IRT stock trade performance evaluation

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.93, while it was recorded at 19.21 for the last single week of trading, and 19.33 for the last 200 days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.49 and a Gross Margin at +28.98. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to -3.11%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,650 million, or 82.80% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,818,722, which is approximately 1.423% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,129,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $590.52 million in IRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $253.6 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 4.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 30,550,122 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 19,897,550 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 141,942,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,390,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,762,883 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,924,098 shares during the same period.