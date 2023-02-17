Jefferies slashes price target on Moderna Inc. [MRNA] – find out why.

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] loss -2.80% or -4.97 points to close at $172.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2386410 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Moderna Announces Interim Phase 3 Safety and Immunogenicity Results for mRNA-1010, a Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Candidate.

mRNA-1010 demonstrated superiority on seroconversion rates for A/H3N2 and A/H1N1, superiority on geometric mean titer ratios for A/H3N2, and non-inferiority on geometric mean titer ratios for A/H1N1.

Non-inferiority was not met for seroconversion rates and geometric mean titer ratios for the influenza B/Victoria- and B/Yamagata-lineage strains.

It opened the trading session at $173.07, the shares rose to $176.20 and dropped to $171.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 9.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 2386410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $233.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $186 to $191. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $174 to $101, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.39, while it was recorded at 173.19 for the last single week of trading, and 157.21 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $43,001 million, or 65.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 44,786,746, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,282,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.5 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 2.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 17,755,684 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 14,630,833 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 217,168,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,554,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 236 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,135 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,842 shares during the same period.