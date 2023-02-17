Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $10

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.937 during the day while it closed the day at $1.83. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Jasper Therapeutics Announces Positive Follow-up Clinical Data from Investigator-Sponsored Study of Briquilimab Conditioning in Sickle Cell Disease Patients.

Data Presented in Plenary Session at the 2023 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the ASTCT and CIBMTR.

First two sickle cell disease participants have achieved 100% donor myeloid chimerism through 100 days follow-up.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 4.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JSPR stock has inclined by 181.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.28% and gained 278.96% year-on date.

The market cap for JSPR stock reached $182.18 million, with 101.23 million shares outstanding and 87.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, JSPR reached a trading volume of 3100796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

JSPR stock trade performance evaluation

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, JSPR shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3618, while it was recorded at 1.7930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6557 for the last 200 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.38.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 61.50% of JSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JSPR stocks are: QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,852,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 5,628,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.3 million in JSPR stocks shares; and VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.89 million in JSPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JSPR] by around 320,435 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 420,914 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 19,505,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,246,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JSPR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,073 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 412,655 shares during the same period.