Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $10

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.15 at the close of the session, up 21.15%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Hoth Therapeutics Retains ShareIntel to Investigate Illegal Naked Shorting Activity.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Strengthens Measures to Safeguard Shareholder Interests through ShareIntel’s Investigation and Due Diligence Services for Illegal Short Selling.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”), a patented compliance driven SAAS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement, to investigate and report on potential illegal naked short selling activities of Company stock (HOTH), among other potential trading violations.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -59.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOTH Stock saw the intraday high of $3.75 and lowest of $2.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.74, which means current price is +25.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 907.40K shares, HOTH reached a trading volume of 9251627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13.

How has HOTH stock performed recently?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, HOTH shares dropped by -44.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.77 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.41.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Insider trade positions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.30% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 140,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 11,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in HOTH stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $35000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 168,048 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 56,351 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 55,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,658 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 56,351 shares during the same period.