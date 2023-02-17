Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $18

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $13.54 with a heavy trading volume of 2709748 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q4 2022 Results.

Achieves Direct Cost Target, Rebalances Capital Allocation Strategy.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended December 31, 2022 revenue of $424.0 million, net income of $16.2 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted common share, and cash flow from operations of $22.9 million. The Company also announced that, as part of a comprehensive rebalancing of its capital allocation strategy, its Board of Directors has suspended the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and authorized the repurchase of up to 7.5 million shares of its common stock.

It opened the trading session at $12.55, the shares rose to $13.685 and dropped to $12.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HCSG points out that the company has recorded -9.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 518.33K shares, HCSG reached to a volume of 2709748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCSG shares is $13.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCSG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $19 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Services Group Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for HCSG stock

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.76. With this latest performance, HCSG shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.87 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80.

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Services Group Inc. go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

There are presently around $985 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,151,434, which is approximately 4.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,381,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.48 million in HCSG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $59.43 million in HCSG stock with ownership of nearly 1.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HCSG] by around 4,686,294 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 5,430,760 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 62,662,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,779,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCSG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,914 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,035 shares during the same period.