For Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE: TDS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.30%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that TDS announces first quarter 2023 dividends.

49th consecutive year that TDS has increased its common share dividend.

The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), a leading provider of telecommunications services, has declared first quarter 2023 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares payable on March 31, 2023, to holders of record on March 15, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TDS stock dropped by -46.77%. The one-year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.17. The average equity rating for TDS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 114.00 million shares outstanding and 91.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, TDS stock reached a trading volume of 2603964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDS shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

TDS Stock Performance Analysis:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, TDS shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 14.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [TDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,178 million, or 97.30% of TDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,272,593, which is approximately 4.821% of the company’s market cap and around 6.94% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 17,042,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.69 million in TDS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $135.57 million in TDS stock with ownership of nearly 2.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. [NYSE:TDS] by around 16,206,613 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 7,059,519 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 82,535,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,801,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,034 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,290,453 shares during the same period.