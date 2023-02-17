For Service Properties Trust [SVC], Analyst sees a rise to $8.50. What next?

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ: SVC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.76%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that bp leans into convenience and mobility across US, agrees to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America.

Adds a network of around 280 travel centers, strategically-located on major highways across US; complementing bp’s US convenience and mobility business.

$1.3bn cash acquisition within bp’s $16-18bn frame, with acquisition multiple of around six times based on last 12 months’ TravelCenters EBITDA (4Q21-3Q22)i.

Over the last 12 months, SVC stock rose by 18.20%. The one-year Service Properties Trust stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.89. The average equity rating for SVC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.78 billion, with 164.75 million shares outstanding and 163.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.14K shares, SVC stock reached a trading volume of 4807677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Service Properties Trust [SVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Service Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Service Properties Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Service Properties Trust is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54.

SVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Service Properties Trust [SVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.76. With this latest performance, SVC shares gained by 28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.02 for Service Properties Trust [SVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Service Properties Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Service Properties Trust [SVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.52 and a Gross Margin at -2.89. Service Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.11.

SVC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Service Properties Trust go to 5.00%.

Service Properties Trust [SVC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,420 million, or 80.70% of SVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,838,328, which is approximately 3.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,244,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.61 million in SVC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $114.69 million in SVC stock with ownership of nearly 2.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Service Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC] by around 9,306,084 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 7,561,502 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 118,071,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,939,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,704,869 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,211,795 shares during the same period.