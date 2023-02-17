For Seagen Inc. [SGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $175. What next?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] closed the trading session at $160.91 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $152.925, while the highest price level was $163.66. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Seagen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

-Total Revenues of $2.0 Billion in 2022, Including 23 Percent Annual Increase in Total Net Product Sales to $1.7 Billion-.

-TUKYSA Granted FDA Accelerated Approval for Previously Treated RAS Wild-Type, HER2-Positive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.21 percent and weekly performance of 18.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 893.32K shares, SGEN reached to a volume of 4786505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagen Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $161.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $140 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $162 to $141, while SVB Securities kept a Market Perform rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49.

SGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, SGEN shares gained by 23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.53 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.28, while it was recorded at 143.62 for the last single week of trading, and 144.29 for the last 200 days.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.32 and a Gross Margin at +80.21. Seagen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47.

Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,847 million, or 89.30% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 46,912,266, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 16,584,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.08 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 11,634,955 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 7,111,037 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 148,096,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,842,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,953,935 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,353,905 shares during the same period.