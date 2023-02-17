For Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H], Analyst sees a rise to $113. What next?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE: H] loss -0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $116.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Hyatt Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Record Cash Flow from Operations of $674M; Net Rooms Growth of 6.7% Exceeds Expectations.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: H) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Highlights include:.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation represents 109.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.80 billion with the latest information. H stock price has been found in the range of $111.45 to $119.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 788.05K shares, H reached a trading volume of 2504134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for H shares is $112.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on H stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyatt Hotels Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for H stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for H in the course of the last twelve months was 40.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for H stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, H shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for H stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.67 for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.48, while it was recorded at 114.23 for the last single week of trading, and 90.23 for the last 200 days.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +3.80. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.04.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]

There are presently around $6,290 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of H stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 5,159,866, which is approximately -1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,346,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.5 million in H stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $359.54 million in H stock with ownership of nearly 2.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyatt Hotels Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE:H] by around 6,346,305 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 8,129,873 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 39,291,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,767,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. H stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,893,407 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 849,961 shares during the same period.