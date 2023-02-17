For Honeywell International Inc. [HON], Analyst sees a drop to $193. What next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] plunged by -$2.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $201.54 during the day while it closed the day at $199.36. The company report on February 13, 2023 that HONEYWELL TO HOST LEADERSHIP WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS ON DECARBONIZATION.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that the next installment of its live leadership webcast series for investors will feature a conversation with Honeywell’s Anne Madden, senior vice president and general counsel, Suresh Venkatarayalu, senior vice president and chief technology and innovation officer, Evan van Hook, chief sustainability officer, and Gavin Towler, chief technology officer of Performance Materials and Technologies. The discussion will be hosted by Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian, head of global ESG research and head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, and Andrew Obin, managing director and multi-industry senior analyst, on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. EST.

Honeywell International Inc. stock has also gained 0.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HON stock has declined by -7.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.69% and lost -6.97% year-on date.

The market cap for HON stock reached $133.20 billion, with 674.10 million shares outstanding and 671.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 2754427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $218.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 121.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.83, while it was recorded at 201.18 for the last single week of trading, and 194.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.84.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.90%.

There are presently around $101,334 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,087,263, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,471,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.27 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.41 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,144 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 22,150,804 shares. Additionally, 974 investors decreased positions by around 17,444,990 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 468,699,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,295,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 279 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,900 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,533 shares during the same period.