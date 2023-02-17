For Hasbro Inc. [HAS], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $58.46 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Hasbro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

Issues 2023 Guidance and Provides Update to Medium and Long-term Financial Targets.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

Hasbro Inc. stock is now -4.18% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAS Stock saw the intraday high of $61.34 and lowest of $58.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.13, which means current price is +3.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, HAS reached a trading volume of 2680545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $106 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $76, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAS stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAS shares from 73 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has HAS stock performed recently?

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, HAS shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.81, while it was recorded at 58.21 for the last single week of trading, and 72.61 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.64 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

There are presently around $6,746 million, or 86.00% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,295,506, which is approximately 1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,934,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $756.17 million in HAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $296.6 million in HAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 18,398,786 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 16,829,104 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 80,167,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,395,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,871,777 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 6,008,944 shares during the same period.