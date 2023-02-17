FBR Capital lifts Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] price plunged by -12.21 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Warrants.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (“Ur-Energy”) announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 34,000,000 common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 17,000,000 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $1.18 per common share and accompanying warrant. The exercise price per whole share purchasable from the exercise of the warrants will be $1.50 per common share, and the warrants will expire three years from the date of issuance. Ur-Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 5,100,000 additional common shares and

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. PI Financial Corp.; Roth Capital Partners; H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC; and A.G.P. / Alliance Global Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A sum of 9636509 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Ur-Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.09 until finishing in the latest session at $1.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13091.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2090, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2085 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104731.25 and a Gross Margin at -71431.25. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143362.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 14,708,633, which is approximately 25.108% of the company’s market cap and around 3.38% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,172,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.85 million in URG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $12.37 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 4,828,224 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,276,263 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 83,940,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,045,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,563 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 685,393 shares during the same period.