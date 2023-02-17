Exane BNP Paribas lifts United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] plunged by -$1.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $186.78 during the day while it closed the day at $185.55. The company report on February 7, 2023 that KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Li-Ion Battery Storage and Transportation Solution.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock has also gained 0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPS stock has inclined by 2.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.48% and gained 6.74% year-on date.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $160.08 billion, with 867.00 million shares outstanding and 720.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 2632751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $193.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $197 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.63, while it was recorded at 186.36 for the last single week of trading, and 180.85 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.99%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,617 million, or 72.50% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,566,426, which is approximately 0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,902,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.28 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,175 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 21,331,126 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 22,062,712 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 477,313,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,707,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,565,090 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,531,655 shares during the same period.