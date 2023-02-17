Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain 14.29% so far this year. What now?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.82%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Evolv Technology Named Official Fan Screening Provider for VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Arena guests can expect a less intrusive screening process, shorter lines, and a more welcoming entry.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it has partnered with venue management goliath ASM Global to enhance safety and security for patrons and staff at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Over the last 12 months, EVLV stock dropped by -23.12%. The one-year Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.8. The average equity rating for EVLV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $432.28 million, with 144.12 million shares outstanding and 104.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 597.00K shares, EVLV stock reached a trading volume of 3795977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on EVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

EVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -220.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.03. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $196 million, or 51.80% of EVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,296,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, holding 10,601,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.38 million in EVLV stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17.7 million in EVLV stock with ownership of nearly 28.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EVLV] by around 4,792,183 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,427,863 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 58,114,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,334,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVLV stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,685,539 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087,960 shares during the same period.