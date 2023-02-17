Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell -3.76% so far this year. What now?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.70%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Entergy reports 2022 financial results, initiates 2023 earnings guidance.

Results in top half of guidance range for 7th consecutive year.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings per share of 51 cents on an as-reported and adjusted basis (non-GAAP). For the full year, the company reported 2022 earnings per share of $5.37 on an as-reported basis and $6.42 on an adjusted basis.

Over the last 12 months, ETR stock rose by 4.68%. The one-year Entergy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.54. The average equity rating for ETR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.54 billion, with 203.45 million shares outstanding and 202.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, ETR stock reached a trading volume of 3080913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entergy Corporation [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $122.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $134 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ETR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ETR Stock Performance Analysis:

Entergy Corporation [ETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, ETR shares gained by 0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.25, while it was recorded at 106.71 for the last single week of trading, and 112.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entergy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +23.07. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90.

Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ETR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.19%.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,195 million, or 92.70% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,812,626, which is approximately 1.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,776,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.36 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly -2.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

386 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 12,283,158 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 10,183,902 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 164,055,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,522,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,123 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 419,233 shares during the same period.