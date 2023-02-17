Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] Is Currently -0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] loss -0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $14.78 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Emergent BioSolutions Reports FDA Advisory Committees’ Unanimous Vote in Favor of NARCAN® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray for Over-the-Counter Use.

If approved by the FDA, NARCAN Nasal Spray will be the first 4 mg naloxone nasal spray switched from prescription status to over-the-counter use.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. represents 49.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $733.97 million with the latest information. EBS stock price has been found in the range of $14.42 to $16.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 928.79K shares, EBS reached a trading volume of 3270547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on EBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for EBS stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.13. With this latest performance, EBS shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 13.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.21 and a Gross Margin at +54.64. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]

There are presently around $686 million, or 84.60% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,955,218, which is approximately 6.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,817,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.99 million in EBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $79.91 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 9,963,692 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,328,483 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 32,125,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,417,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,120 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,761 shares during the same period.