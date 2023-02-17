Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Stock trading around $111.72 per share: What’s Next?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $111.72. The company report on February 16, 2023 that American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez Named Cover Athlete for EA SPORTS™ MLB Tap Sports™ Baseball 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Pre-Registration Begins Today for the newest MLB-licensed product from EA SPORTS.

New Features include a brand-new single player experience, Updated Player Displays and 3D Animated Crowds, Ballparks, and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2740977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Electronic Arts Inc. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.72%.

The market cap for EA stock reached $30.84 billion, with 276.00 million shares outstanding and 274.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 2740977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $133.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $155 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EA shares from 140 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EA stock performed recently?

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.28 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.85, while it was recorded at 112.46 for the last single week of trading, and 125.96 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 3.35%.

Insider trade positions for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $27,968 million, or 94.00% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,801,718, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,903,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.79 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

482 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 14,337,303 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 14,650,951 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 221,353,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,341,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,779,587 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,397 shares during the same period.