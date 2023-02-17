Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Is Currently -0.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on January 31, 2023 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

A sum of 2609913 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.08M shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares reached a high of $78.32 and dropped to a low of $76.4242 until finishing in the latest session at $77.28.

The one-year EW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.97. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $88.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $95 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $80, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on EW stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.60, while it was recorded at 77.32 for the last single week of trading, and 87.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.54%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,524 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,061,808, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

549 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 47,133,483 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 43,744,484 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 420,567,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,445,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,071,904 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 10,571,619 shares during the same period.