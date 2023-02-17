DA Davidson lifts Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: DCT] gained 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $18.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Duck Creek to sponsor Quadient Inspire Days in Orlando, FL from February 22-24, 2023.

The event will bring together a community of customers and partners focused on strengthening relationships and discussing business strategy and thought leadership. Quadient has developed strong integrations with Duck Creek Claims and Duck Creek Policy which enables carriers to experience more interactive and streamlined communications that help them more quickly capture market opportunities. The personalized communication solution improves the overall customer experience by offering insights to better navigate the insurance industry through preferred channels and helps improve the overall customer experience.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. represents 132.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.56 billion with the latest information. DCT stock price has been found in the range of $18.82 to $18.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, DCT reached a trading volume of 2551178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCT shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DCT stock. On July 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DCT shares from 18 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DCT in the course of the last twelve months was 90.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for DCT stock

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, DCT shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.94 for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.76, while it was recorded at 18.83 for the last single week of trading, and 14.35 for the last 200 days.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.75 and a Gross Margin at +56.82. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.99.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. go to 32.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]

There are presently around $1,816 million, or 75.40% of DCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCT stocks are: ACCENTURE PLC with ownership of 21,071,302, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,131,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.93 million in DCT stocks shares; and ECHO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $174.06 million in DCT stock with ownership of nearly 9.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:DCT] by around 7,832,063 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,984,709 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 77,503,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,319,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,191 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,072,694 shares during the same period.