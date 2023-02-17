Crocs Inc. [CROX] is 21.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] gained 4.40% or 5.53 points to close at $131.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5566323 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Annual Revenues of $3.6 Billion, Growing 54% Over 2021.

Full Year Operating Income of $851M and Adjusted Operating Income of $986M.

Full Year Diluted EPS of $8.71 and Adjusted EPS of $10.92.

It opened the trading session at $132.85, the shares rose to $143.50 and dropped to $130.455, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CROX points out that the company has recorded 70.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -184.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CROX reached to a volume of 5566323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $133.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $120 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CROX stock

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.31. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.65, while it was recorded at 122.65 for the last single week of trading, and 80.61 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.82 and a Gross Margin at +60.48. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 476.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.49.

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $7,434 million, or 87.50% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,198,502, which is approximately -5.947% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,131,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.7 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $748.34 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 8,240,816 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 4,631,746 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 43,791,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,664,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,520,030 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,682 shares during the same period.