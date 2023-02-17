Craig Hallum lifts Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MNTV] traded at a low on 02/16/23, posting a -4.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.85. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Momentive Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Announces Workforce Reduction Plan.

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey, today reported fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5056001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Momentive Global Inc. stands at 5.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.01%.

The market cap for MNTV stock reached $1.18 billion, with 146.95 million shares outstanding and 128.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, MNTV reached a trading volume of 5056001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTV shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Momentive Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentive Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentive Global Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has MNTV stock performed recently?

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, MNTV shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.48 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Momentive Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.56.

Momentive Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momentive Global Inc. go to -9.46%.

Insider trade positions for Momentive Global Inc. [MNTV]

There are presently around $975 million, or 78.90% of MNTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTV stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 19,791,330, which is approximately 44.996% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,521,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.14 million in MNTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.77 million in MNTV stock with ownership of nearly 2.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momentive Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Momentive Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MNTV] by around 28,253,274 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 20,246,934 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 75,698,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,198,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNTV stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,394,481 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,542,542 shares during the same period.