Coursera Inc. [COUR] stock Downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $16

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] slipped around -2.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.20 at the close of the session, down -15.65%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Coursera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue grows 24% year-over-year.

Coursera Inc. stock is now 11.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COUR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.90 and lowest of $12.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.01, which means current price is +9.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 622.64K shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 2506192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coursera Inc. [COUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $19.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $14, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

How has COUR stock performed recently?

Coursera Inc. [COUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, COUR shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.56, while it was recorded at 14.41 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at +63.29. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.40.

Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Coursera Inc. [COUR]

There are presently around $1,357 million, or 78.60% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,106,696, which is approximately 0.986% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 15,867,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.46 million in COUR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $153.53 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly 46.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 8,164,631 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,122,305 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 89,520,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,807,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 837,049 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,942,111 shares during the same period.