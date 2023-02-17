Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell -3.83% so far this year. What now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] closed the trading session at $91.66 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.5447, while the highest price level was $92.20. The company report on February 16, 2023 that CON EDISON REPORTS 2022 EARNINGS.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) today reported 2022 net income for common stock of $1,660 million or $4.68 a share compared with $1,346 million or $3.86 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1,620 million or $4.57 a share in 2022 compared with $1,528 million or $4.39 a share in 2021. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the impact of the anticipated sale of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) including transaction costs, the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses’ assets and the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2022 also exclude the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to prior year dispositions. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 and 2021 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments in certain projects of the Clean Energy Businesses, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impacts on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2021 exclude the impact of the impairment loss related to Con Edison’s investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP). Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 period exclude the impact of the impairment losses related to Con Edison’s investment in Stagecoach Gas Services LLC (Stagecoach) and Honeoye Storage Corporation (Honeoye) and the loss from the sale of a renewable electric project.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income for common stock was $190 million or $0.53 a share compared with $224 million or $0.63 a share in the 2021 period. Adjusted earnings were $288 million or $0.81 a share in the 2022 period compared with $355 million or $1.00 a share in the 2021 period. The 2021 period includes revenue recorded for late payment charges and fees at Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. that were suspended during 2020 and 2021. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period exclude the impact of the anticipated sale of the Clean Energy Businesses, including transaction costs, the effects of ceasing to record depreciation and amortization expenses on the Clean Energy Businesses’ assets and the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes and the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 period also exclude the impact on the remeasurement of deferred state income taxes related to prior year dispositions. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in 2021 periods exclude the impact of the impairment loss related to Con Edison’s investment in MVP. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2022 and 2021 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments in certain projects of the Clean Energy Businesses, the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses and the related tax impacts on the parent company. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2021 period exclude the impact of the impairment losses related to Con Edison’s investments in Stagecoach and Honeoye.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.83 percent and weekly performance of 1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, ED reached to a volume of 3701338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $90.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $91 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ED stock trade performance evaluation

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, ED shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.18, while it was recorded at 91.82 for the last single week of trading, and 94.03 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.48 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14.

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 6.88%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,997 million, or 68.20% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,852,245, which is approximately 6.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,349,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.56 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly -0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 14,896,463 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 10,758,853 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 214,330,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,985,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,298 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,290,684 shares during the same period.