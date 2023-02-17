Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] moved up 52.36: Why It’s Important

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] gained 52.36% or 2.66 points to close at $7.74 with a heavy trading volume of 19566134 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Results and 2023 Guidance.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) (the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

The following highlights the financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $5.89, the shares rose to $8.0099 and dropped to $5.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYH points out that the company has recorded 141.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -311.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CYH reached to a volume of 19566134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for CYH stock

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.36. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 74.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.51 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.91 for the last 200 days.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -7.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

There are presently around $845 million, or 82.50% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,122,948, which is approximately 6.037% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,071,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.21 million in CYH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $68.3 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly 364.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 22,155,455 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 22,780,257 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 64,173,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,108,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,523,224 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,971,813 shares during the same period.