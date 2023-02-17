Citigroup slashes price target on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] – find out why.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.92 at the close of the session, up 0.38%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Healthcare Realty Announces January Asset Sales to Complete Funding of Merger-Related Special Dividend.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock is now 8.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HR Stock saw the intraday high of $21.145 and lowest of $20.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.95, which means current price is +8.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 2988589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.34, while it was recorded at 20.76 for the last single week of trading, and 23.60 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $8,113 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,845,205, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,895,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in HR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $948.24 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 42,088,270 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 32,602,411 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 313,139,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,830,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,407,902 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,904 shares during the same period.