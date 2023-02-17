CapitalOne slashes price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] – find out why.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 1.34% or 0.15 points to close at $11.35 with a heavy trading volume of 2549613 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

– 2022 GAAP and non-GAAP net income of $175 million –.

– 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $252 million; ended 2022 with $656 million in cash and cash equivalents –.

It opened the trading session at $10.90, the shares rose to $11.545 and dropped to $10.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRWD points out that the company has recorded -3.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 2549613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 25.80.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 11.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.41 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.80 and a Current Ratio set at 25.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,922 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,773,381, which is approximately 3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.03 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $167.22 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 14,542,287 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 17,503,610 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 137,337,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,383,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,422,065 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,757 shares during the same period.