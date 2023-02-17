Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on HEXO Corp. [HEXO] – find out why.

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 4.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.71. The company report on February 8, 2023 that HEXO Increases Production of Its Popular Straight Edge Pre-Rolls and Launches Enhanced Inhalation Technology.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Expanded capacity will accelerate delivery of HEXO’s popular straight edge products for the Redecan TnT and Original Stash lines, satisfying increasing customer demand.

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the expansion of its straight edge pre-roll production capacity at the Company’s Fenwick, Ontario site and will be launching a unique proprietary inhalation technology, intended to greatly improve the cannabis experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6523247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HEXO Corp. stands at 11.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $96.31 million, with 42.93 million shares outstanding and 42.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 6523247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $1.07 to $0.53. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has HEXO stock performed recently?

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.14. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 29.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.85 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4979, while it was recorded at 1.5040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6041 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.05 and a Gross Margin at -85.88. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -558.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.15.

HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.54% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,638,626, which is approximately 7.379% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 798,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.42 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 54.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 648,585 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,155,331 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,661,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,465,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,587 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 974,690 shares during the same period.