Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] – find out why.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] price plunged by -2.94 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through March 2, 2023.

A sum of 6061905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.93M shares. Coeur Mining Inc. shares reached a high of $3.306 and dropped to a low of $3.15 until finishing in the latest session at $3.30.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.15. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,175 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 170,843,155, which is approximately 99607.114% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,152,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.3 million in CDE stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $85.43 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -0.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 186,732,779 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 14,494,984 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,905,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,132,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,302,136 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,526 shares during the same period.