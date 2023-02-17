Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] Stock trading around $194.62 per share: What’s Next?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] slipped around -7.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $194.62 at the close of the session, down -3.78%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Cadence Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Accelerate Automotive, Hyperscale Data Center and Mobile SoC Verification.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

New additions enable fast and comprehensive verification, ensuring SoCs meet the latest standard specifications.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the availability of 13 new Verification IP (VIP) solutions that enable engineers to quickly and effectively verify their designs to meet the specifications for the latest standards protocols. The new Cadence® VIP offerings empower customers to confidently develop their next-generation automotive, hyperscale data center and mobile SoCs and microcontrollers while keeping pace with the latest industry standards, including Arm® AMBA® 5 CHI-f, Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™ (UCIe™), GDDR7, DDR5 DIMM, MIPI® A-PHY® and SoundWire® I3S, and USB4 2.0 interfaces.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock is now 21.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDNS Stock saw the intraday high of $198.44 and lowest of $193.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 202.96, which means current price is +25.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CDNS reached a trading volume of 2902895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $193.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CDNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 5.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 49.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CDNS stock performed recently?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, CDNS shares gained by 12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.10, while it was recorded at 193.09 for the last single week of trading, and 164.45 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.04 and a Gross Margin at +89.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 19.23%.

Insider trade positions for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]

There are presently around $45,644 million, or 90.20% of CDNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,631,213, which is approximately 2.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,323,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in CDNS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in CDNS stock with ownership of nearly -1.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

438 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS] by around 17,091,288 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 18,186,477 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 199,251,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,529,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,326,642 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 738,098 shares during the same period.